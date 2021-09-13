Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $273,000 in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Bit Digital at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Bit Digital by 91.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bit Digital by 33.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,774 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Bit Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Bit Digital by 173.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 12,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Bit Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bit Digital stock opened at $10.31 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.19. Bit Digital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $33.00.

Bit Digital, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

