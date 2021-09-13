MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It offers vehicle tracking services for the consumer and commercial vehicle market worldwide. Mix’s products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for safety, efficiency and security. The Company’s products includes Trailer Tracking, MiX Rovi, Beam-e, Matrix MX3, Matrix MX2, Matrix MX1, FM Tracer (FM3316i), FM Protector/MiX 3000, FM-Web, MiX Insight Analyser, Matrix Internet Tracking, MiX DriveTime, MiX Mobile, MiX Track, FM Wireless Kit, FM Voice Kit and FM Sat Comms. MiX Telematics Limited is based in Midrand, South Africa. “

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

MIXT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on MiX Telematics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of MiX Telematics in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of MIXT opened at $12.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.83. MiX Telematics has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $16.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.80 and its 200-day moving average is $13.97.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.07 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 10.88%. On average, research analysts expect that MiX Telematics will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0687 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,434,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,387,000 after purchasing an additional 241,260 shares during the period. Edenbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,406,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Kopion Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 529,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,790,000 after purchasing an additional 29,494 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 236,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 24,540 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 32,171 shares during the period. 36.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MiX Telematics (MIXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.