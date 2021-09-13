MKM Partners Trims The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Target Price to $530.00

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price objective reduced by MKM Partners from $804.00 to $530.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SAM. Citigroup dropped their price objective on The Boston Beer from $854.00 to $618.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,074.00 to $850.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,134.00 to $627.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,450.00 to $990.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on The Boston Beer from $875.00 to $750.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $864.06.

NYSE:SAM opened at $542.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 0.75. The Boston Beer has a 52-week low of $510.25 and a 52-week high of $1,349.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $716.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $972.62.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The firm had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.65 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boston Beer will post 18.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,003.34, for a total transaction of $2,508,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $17,468,325 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in The Boston Beer by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its position in The Boston Beer by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Boston Beer by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in The Boston Beer by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its position in The Boston Beer by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

