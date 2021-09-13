MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning decreased its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 17.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 3.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the second quarter valued at $1,921,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 12.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,447,000 after acquiring an additional 8,759 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 11.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $148.42 on Monday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.78 and a twelve month high of $199.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.59.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $749.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.84 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.64% and a net margin of 17.67%. As a group, research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 11.84%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MKSI. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.20.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

