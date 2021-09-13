Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 58.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 2.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 3.1% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.0% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MOH opened at $252.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $261.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.40 and a 12-month high of $283.43.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 2.68%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total transaction of $692,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total value of $79,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $336.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $297.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.95.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

