Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stake Raised by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,511 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 606.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 579.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.09. 179,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,056,032. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.16. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $65.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $24,774,551.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,683.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at $996,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 640,316 shares of company stock valued at $39,732,619. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

