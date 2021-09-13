Mooncoin One Day Volume Tops $140.00 (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 12th. One Mooncoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. Mooncoin has a total market cap of $6.77 million and $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.88 or 0.00396199 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006802 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000603 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Mooncoin Coin Profile

Mooncoin (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. Mooncoin’s official website is mooncoin.com . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Mooncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

