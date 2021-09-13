Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.48

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.48 and last traded at $5.48, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Get Morgan Advanced Materials alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day moving average is $4.33.

Morgan Advanced Materials Plc is a materials technology company, which engages in engineering of ceramics, carbon, and composites. It operates through Thermal Products, and Carbon and Technical Ceramics divisions. The Thermal Products division comprises thermal ceramics and molten metal systems. The Carbon and Technical Ceramics division consists electrical carbon, seals and bearing, and technical ceramics.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.