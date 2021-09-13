Morgan Stanley Buys 36,220 Shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) by 90.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,220 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of Fusion Pharmaceuticals worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 565,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 124,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 71,767 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 285,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 106,154 shares during the period. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUSN opened at $9.11 on Monday. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $13.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.39 and a 200 day moving average of $9.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of -0.16.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.24). Equities analysts predict that Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FUSN. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

In related news, Director Steven Gannon bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

