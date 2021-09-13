Morgan Stanley Has $831,000 Stake in Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,280 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Usio were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Usio by 26.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Usio by 324.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 77,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 59,277 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Usio during the 1st quarter worth about $566,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Usio by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 64,921 shares during the period. Finally, Parian Global Management LP grew its holdings in Usio by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 1,697,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,901,000 after acquiring an additional 885,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael R. Long sold 5,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $28,996.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,068,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,418,158.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Long sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,039,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,932,528.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,941 shares of company stock valued at $234,877. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of Usio stock opened at $6.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.04. Usio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $8.19. The company has a market cap of $161.54 million, a P/E ratio of -81.00 and a beta of 1.74.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Usio had a negative return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that Usio, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

