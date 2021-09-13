Morgan Stanley Has $857,000 Stock Position in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) by 41.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,647 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nomura were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomura in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Nomura during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nomura by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Nomura by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomura during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

NMR stock opened at $5.21 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.36. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $6.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Nomura had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

