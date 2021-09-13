Morgan Stanley Lowers Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $185.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $219.00 to $185.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Payments from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Global Payments from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $218.38.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $166.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $153.33 and a 52 week high of $220.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.37, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.38 and its 200 day moving average is $193.01.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 16.64%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $170.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,536.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total value of $96,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,309.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Global Payments during the second quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter worth $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 30.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

