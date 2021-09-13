Morgan Stanley Sells 31,093 Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,093 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 570.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $135,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $185,000. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James A. Geraghty acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.16 per share, with a total value of $91,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 90,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,940.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $132,179. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

NASDAQ FULC opened at $26.65 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.81. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $29.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.39.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 481.07% and a negative return on equity of 66.84%. Equities analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

