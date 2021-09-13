Morgan Stanley Sells 46,480 Shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) by 55.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,480 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in West Bancorporation were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,181,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,455,000 after purchasing an additional 55,513 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in West Bancorporation by 23.6% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 494,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,917,000 after buying an additional 94,324 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in West Bancorporation by 15.5% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 342,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after buying an additional 45,951 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in West Bancorporation by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in West Bancorporation by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total transaction of $154,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,362.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick J. Donovan purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.80 per share, for a total transaction of $74,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,007. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 5,389 shares of company stock valued at $161,037 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTBA stock opened at $29.41 on Monday. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.34. The company has a market capitalization of $486.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.02.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 36.93% and a return on equity of 18.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

West Bancorporation Profile

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area; eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville; and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

