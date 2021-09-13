Motorola Solutions, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.71 (NYSE:MSI)

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.71 per share by the communications equipment provider on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Motorola Solutions has increased its dividend payment by 36.3% over the last three years. Motorola Solutions has a payout ratio of 31.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Motorola Solutions to earn $9.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.0%.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $242.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77. Motorola Solutions has a twelve month low of $149.81 and a twelve month high of $246.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.71.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total transaction of $1,259,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $211,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Motorola Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 383,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,265 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of Motorola Solutions worth $83,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.64.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

