mStable USD (MUSD) Hits Market Cap of $41.41 Million

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. mStable USD has a market cap of $41.41 million and $338,039.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, mStable USD has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One mStable USD coin can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00002266 BTC on popular exchanges.

mStable USD Profile

MUSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

