Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 577 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the first quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 344.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the first quarter worth $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 445.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 79.3% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NWL shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.30.

NWL opened at $24.89 on Monday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.57.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

