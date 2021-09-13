Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 145 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PVH. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in PVH by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in PVH during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $877,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter worth $389,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 8,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $109.13 on Monday. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $57.35 and a 12-month high of $121.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.36.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. PVH had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on PVH from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on PVH from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays raised their price target on PVH from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on PVH from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PVH from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.58.

In related news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 12,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $1,459,987.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 5,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total value of $676,273.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,864 shares of company stock worth $18,833,155 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

