Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 129.5% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 88.4% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 31.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNW has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.48 target price (down from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 target price (up from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.45.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $74.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.32. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $69.29 and a 52 week high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.17%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

