Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,252,000 after purchasing an additional 111,552 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

MHK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.93.

In related news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $185,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MHK opened at $187.62 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.33 and its 200-day moving average is $197.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.87. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.98 and a 52 week high of $231.80. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.55.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 12.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

