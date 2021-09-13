Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $963,000 Holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,674 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 5.1% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Zendesk by 4.3% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Zendesk by 0.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Zendesk by 7.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Zendesk by 3.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 7,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total value of $906,709.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.41, for a total transaction of $702,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,582.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,906 shares of company stock worth $21,931,690 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

Shares of ZEN opened at $117.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.04 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.05 and a 12 month high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $318.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.17 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. As a group, research analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

