Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 6.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,547 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,080,866 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $149,843,000 after purchasing an additional 165,771 shares during the period. Cincinnati Insurance Co. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 25,320 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 531,923 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,303,000 after purchasing an additional 229,018 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,044,001 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,179,000 after purchasing an additional 70,989 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 287,517 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,704,000 after purchasing an additional 48,895 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $1,754,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,991,967.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $88.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.09. The company has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $92.11.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 22.07%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.13.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.