Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,169 Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,169 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.26% of Esperion Therapeutics worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESPR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 27,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 13,798 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 1,264.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

ESPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

NASDAQ ESPR opened at $11.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.07 and its 200 day moving average is $21.67. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.48 and a 12 month high of $40.20. The stock has a market cap of $333.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.08.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $40.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.16 million. The firm’s revenue was down 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

