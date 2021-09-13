MVL Price Reaches $0.0153 on Exchanges (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. MVL has a market cap of $201.94 million and $8.99 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MVL has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. One MVL coin can currently be bought for about $0.0153 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00060082 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002790 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.97 or 0.00150557 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002218 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00013629 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $335.41 or 0.00742969 BTC.

MVL Profile

MVL is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,226,890,955 coins. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io . MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

