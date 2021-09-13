MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $144.77 Million

MyNeighborAlice (CURRENCY:ALICE) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Over the last seven days, MyNeighborAlice has traded down 32.9% against the US dollar. MyNeighborAlice has a total market cap of $277.92 million and $144.77 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MyNeighborAlice coin can currently be purchased for about $12.08 or 0.00026758 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MyNeighborAlice is a coin. It was first traded on March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,000,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyNeighborAlice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyNeighborAlice should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MyNeighborAlice using one of the exchanges listed above.

