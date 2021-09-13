MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, September 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE MYTE opened at $28.99 on Monday. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 12-month low of $24.94 and a 12-month high of $36.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000. Institutional investors own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

MYTE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.86.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.