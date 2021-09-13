Naka Bodhi Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.18 Million (NBOT)

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 13th. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Naka Bodhi Token has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and $1,221.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Naka Bodhi Token has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00075851 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.58 or 0.00122051 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.72 or 0.00176037 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,823.03 or 1.02467542 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,204.31 or 0.07165354 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.22 or 0.00892723 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The official website for Naka Bodhi Token is www.nakachain.org . The official message board for Naka Bodhi Token is medium.com/@nakachain . Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naka Bodhi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Naka Bodhi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Naka Bodhi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

