NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NanoString Technologies, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of life science tools. It provides nCounter Analysis System which supports research and development of clinical applications from basic discovery to the development of future molecular diagnostic tests on a single platform. The company also offers nSolver Analysis software, gene expression panels, miRNA expression assay kits, cancer copy number variation panels, nCounter leukemia fusion gene expression assay kits and human karyotype panels, custom CodeSets and master kits that are ancillary reagents, cartridges, tips and reagent plates to setup and process samples in its instruments. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government and biopharmaceutical laboratories primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific. NanoString Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

NanoString Technologies stock opened at $59.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.26. NanoString Technologies has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $86.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.82 and a beta of 1.70.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a negative net margin of 74.15%. The company had revenue of $33.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.30 million. NanoString Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NanoString Technologies will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 23,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $1,413,189.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 7,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total value of $407,783.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,938 shares in the company, valued at $308,657.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,219 shares of company stock worth $2,066,715 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSTG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in NanoString Technologies by 425.7% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the first quarter worth about $190,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in NanoString Technologies by 25.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the first quarter worth about $216,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

