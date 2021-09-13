Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NAPCO SECURITY SYSTEMS is engaged in the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of security alarm products and door security devices for commercial and residential installations. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Shares of Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $37.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.15 million, a PE ratio of 86.34 and a beta of 1.37. Napco Security Technologies has a 1-year low of $22.28 and a 1-year high of $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSSC. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. It operates though Domestic and Foreign geographical segments. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services.

