Nasdacoin (NSD) Price Hits $0.0067 on Exchanges

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded up 10.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. During the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded 33.7% lower against the US dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Nasdacoin has a market capitalization of $172,426.15 and approximately $7,259.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

Nasdacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 25,828,667 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

