National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Cut to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut National Australia Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st.

OTCMKTS:NABZY opened at $10.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.13. National Australia Bank has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.08.

National Australia Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its services include banking, credit and access card facilities, leasing, housing and general finance, international banking, investment banking, wealth management, funds management and custodian, trustee and nominee services.

