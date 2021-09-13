National Bank Financial Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S)

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sherritt International in a report released on Thursday, September 9th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.15. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $0.55 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on S. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Sherritt International from C$0.30 to C$0.40 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Sherritt International from C$0.65 to C$0.70 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Sherritt International from C$0.60 to C$0.55 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

TSE S opened at C$0.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$190.70 million and a PE ratio of 1.17. Sherritt International has a 52 week low of C$0.18 and a 52 week high of C$0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.30.

About Sherritt International

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Canada and Cuba. The company operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies and Corporate segments It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

