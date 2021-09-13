National Bank Financial Cuts Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Price Target to C$17.50

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) had its price objective trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Eldorado Gold from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Eldorado Gold from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eldorado Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.55.

EGO stock opened at $8.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.39. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.41.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $233.22 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGO. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 95.3% during the first quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 14,139,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,569,000 after acquiring an additional 6,901,144 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 24.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,854,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884,587 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 5.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,514,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,238 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 233.7% during the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,037,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,212,000 after acquiring an additional 726,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 394.7% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,914,000 after acquiring an additional 578,200 shares during the last quarter. 54.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

