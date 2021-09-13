National Bank Financial Cuts First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$36.50

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price objective trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$37.50 to C$36.50 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$36.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$50.00 to C$42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$33.87.

TSE:FM opened at C$24.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.39. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$11.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.07. The stock has a market cap of C$16.85 billion and a PE ratio of 41.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$27.11.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.005 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.36%.

In other news, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 98,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.40, for a total transaction of C$2,597,817.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,872,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$155,022,909.10.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

