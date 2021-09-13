National Bank Financial Cuts SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) Price Target to C$14.25

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$14.25 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.08.

SilverCrest Metals stock opened at $7.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 12.68 and a quick ratio of 12.68.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Analysts expect that SilverCrest Metals will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SilverCrest Metals by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SilverCrest Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in SilverCrest Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. 41.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

