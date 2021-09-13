National Bank Financial Cuts Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target to C$72.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial to C$72.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WPM. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, August 13th. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$70.00.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

WPM opened at C$56.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.49. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$44.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$72.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$55.94 and its 200 day moving average is C$53.81. The stock has a market cap of C$25.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$405.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$399.68 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 27.39%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.