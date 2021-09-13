National Bank Financial Trims Gold Standard Ventures (TSE:GSV) Target Price to C$1.30

Gold Standard Ventures (TSE:GSV) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has a na rating on the stock.

TSE:GSV opened at C$0.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.91 and a current ratio of 11.98. The company has a market cap of C$211.20 million and a PE ratio of -13.72. Gold Standard Ventures has a 52-week low of C$0.55 and a 52-week high of C$1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.71.

About Gold Standard Ventures

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 21,679 hectares located in the Elko County, Nevada.

