National Bank Financial Trims K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Target Price to C$11.75

K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on K92 Mining from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, K92 Mining presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.60.

OTCMKTS:KNTNF opened at $5.37 on Friday. K92 Mining has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $7.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.24.

K92 Mining, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits. It also focuses in the production of gold, copper, and silver from the Kora and Kora North deposits of the Kainantu Gold Mine in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea. The company was founded by Bryan Slusarchuk Jr.

