National Bank Financial Trims SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) Target Price to C$14.25

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial to C$14.25 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Pi Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.40.

SIL stock opened at C$9.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.72, a current ratio of 12.68 and a quick ratio of 12.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.59. SilverCrest Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$9.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion and a PE ratio of -17.83.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

