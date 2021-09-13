National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.85.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTIOF. Desjardins lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$103.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. CIBC boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$89.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTIOF traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,406. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.69. The stock has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.24. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $80.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.568 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.