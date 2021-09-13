National Bankshares Trims Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Target Price to C$14.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.90 to C$11.90 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$13.94.

Shares of TSE:LUN opened at C$9.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.62. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of C$6.68 and a 12-month high of C$16.07. The firm has a market cap of C$7.17 billion and a PE ratio of 9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.07%.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Thomas Rockandel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total transaction of C$279,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$502,650.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

