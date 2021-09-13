National Bankshares Trims Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Target Price to C$4.25

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TMQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals to C$4.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

TSE TMQ opened at C$2.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 8.44, a current ratio of 8.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Trilogy Metals has a 12-month low of C$1.90 and a 12-month high of C$3.70. The firm has a market cap of C$364.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). Equities analysts expect that Trilogy Metals will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.