National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $178.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to post sales of $178.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $174.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $180.52 million. National Retail Properties reported sales of $157.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full-year sales of $715.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $702.80 million to $722.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $746.11 million, with estimates ranging from $718.29 million to $766.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 36.28%. The firm had revenue of $179.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on NNN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.29.

Shares of NNN stock traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $46.11. 53,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,957. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.72 and a 200 day moving average of $46.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 13.34 and a quick ratio of 13.34. National Retail Properties has a 12 month low of $31.41 and a 12 month high of $50.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,955,000 after acquiring an additional 61,130 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the first quarter valued at $261,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 11.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

