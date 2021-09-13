Navcoin Price Tops $0.43 (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $30.47 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00000950 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004714 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005606 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000634 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004901 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00031989 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00032762 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,602,688 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

