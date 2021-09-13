Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY)

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 162.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of So-Young International stock opened at $5.33 on Monday. So-Young International has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $17.40. The company has a market cap of $578.37 million, a PE ratio of -533.00 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.95.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in So-Young International by 384.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,417,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,120 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in So-Young International during the first quarter worth approximately $7,427,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in So-Young International by 2,608.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 653,527 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in So-Young International by 1,800.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 336,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 318,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in So-Young International during the second quarter worth approximately $1,451,000. 15.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

So-Young International, Inc engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment.

