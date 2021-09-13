Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.90.

NOPMF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$26.00 to C$26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

OTCMKTS NOPMF traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $13.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,922. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.70. Neo Performance Materials has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $18.90.

Neo Performance Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal-based functional materials. It operates through the following segments: Magnequench; Chemicals and Oxides; Rare Metals; and Corporate. The Magnequench segment focuses in the manufacture of bonded NdFeB powders and bonded permanent magnets.

