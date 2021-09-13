Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 316.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,084 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Bridge Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,720,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 612 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,242 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at $769,088.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,194 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp cut their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove raised their price target on Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $616.79.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $11.97 on Monday, reaching $586.75. 123,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,079,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $259.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $458.60 and a 52 week high of $615.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $540.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $523.63.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

