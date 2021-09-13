New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 223 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SJW. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in SJW Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the 1st quarter worth about $11,023,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,290,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 521,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,855,000 after buying an additional 51,819 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in SJW Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SJW shares. Barclays began coverage on SJW Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

SJW opened at $67.37 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.08 and a 200-day moving average of $65.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 0.40. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $152.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.58 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 11.04%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SJW Group will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 61.26%.

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

