New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 11,496 Shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 44.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,496 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMI. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 4,128.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 8.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, COO Richard D. Matricaria sold 2,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $108,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 10,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $433,829.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,596,112.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,053 shares of company stock worth $642,598 in the last quarter. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMI opened at $39.40 on Monday. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $41.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.60 and its 200 day moving average is $37.43.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.38. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $284.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.90 million. The company’s revenue was up 142.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.