New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 89 Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 24.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 69.9% during the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 31,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 13,140 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 4.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 2.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 43.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 294,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,002,000 after purchasing an additional 88,992 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LNN stock opened at $158.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.90. Lindsay Co. has a 52 week low of $91.41 and a 52 week high of $179.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.14.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.43 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is 37.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

